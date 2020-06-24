Leandro Paredes, the star of the PSG practice: arrived on board a luxurious Ferrari

Share it:

Leandor Paredes arrived in a luxurious Ferrari at PSG training (Photo: Reuters)

Although Ligue 1 was ended, Paris Saint Germain continues with its set-up for the Champions League quarterfinals. The one who stole all eyes in one of the last practices was the Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, who came to the venue handling a Ferrari 488 Pista.

The arisen from the quarry of Boca surprised with a vehicle valued at figures ranging from $ 744,000 to $ 1,200,000 in Argentina, depending on the model as specified by the specialized site AutoBlog. The one who piloted Paredes is the Track model, the most expensive of those mentioned above and the highest value that can be purchased in the country according to the specifications of the aforementioned medium. It should be noted that a 2019 model of this machine can be obtained for about $ 440,000 at used luxury car sales sites in France.

"He Ferrari 488 Pista is equipped with the most powerful V8 engine in the history of the Maranello brand and it is the special sports series with the highest level of technology transfer from the world of competition. In fact, its name was specifically chosen to record the unparalleled history of Ferrari in this area. From a technical point of view, the 488 Pista condenses all the experience accumulated by the 488 Challenge and the 488 GTE on international circuits ”, as defined by the Italian company's official website.

Leandro Paredes drives a car valued at more than a million dollars (Reuters)

The impressive model of Rampant Prancing Horse count a V8 3.9 biturbo engine, with 721 hp and sequential double clutch gearbox, with seven speeds. It has rear wheel drive, accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.85 seconds and reaches a top speed of 340 km / h. It has a three-year warranty, with no mileage limit.

"Happy to come back", wrote the midfielder of the Argentine national team in the publication he made on social networks where he showed his return to training for the French team: he walked through the facilities with masks and showed himself close to the Spaniard Ander Herrera.

Inside a star-studded squad, there were other footballers who also came with outstanding vehicles, such as the Spanish Herrera (a Mercedes 4×4 truck) or the sports director Leonardo, with a Mini.

Leandro Paredes, on board his Ferrari (AFP)

As far as football is concerned, today all the cannons of Paris Saint Germain point to the Champions League, where he is among the best eight on the continent (since 1995 he has not entered the semifinals) along with RB Leipzig (eliminated Tottenham) , Atlético Madrid (removed the current champion Liverpool) and Atalanta (won against Valencia).

The keys remain to be defined Chelsea-Bayern Munich (the Germans won the first leg 3-0), Real Madrid-Manchester City (the English win 2-1), Lyon-Juventus (the French won the first match 1-0) , and Napoli-Barcelona (tied 1 to 1).

“I am ready and excited to return, thinking a lot about the Champions League, of course. We have a strong group, we conquered a historical qualification, with the same intensity and dedication, but I miss the heat of the game. I can hardly wait to enter the field and if it is God's will, make history, ”said Neymar on his return to France.

