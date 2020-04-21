         Leaked the first specifications of the Motorola One Fusion, a new opponent in the mid-range

Share it:

2020 aims to be an important year for Motorola. On the 22nd of this month we have an appointment to meet the Motorola Edge and Edge +, the proposals of high-end with curved screen from the company, which has not launched a flagship for quite some time. While these terminals arrive, the Motorola One Fusion + has been leaked.

This will be a mid-range terminal thatAs Motorola usually has us used to, it will try to conquer us based on software, apart from some hardware details that are not bad at all considering its range.

Qualcomm heart and generous memories

Details of Motorola's 2020 roadmap are beginning to emerge. Your One family is the largest, made up of members such as Zoom, Vision and Action, among others. The new model that will reach the family, according to the leaked information, will be the Motorola One Fusion, accompanied by a "Plus" version.

Snadpragon 675 and configurations of 6 + 128 GB of RAM, this is how Motorola intends to attack the mid-range this 2020

The heart of these devices will be the Snapdragon 675, a fairly effective 2018 platform, although well below performance compared to the 730 family and above. What will stand out will be the memories, which can be configured in versions up to 6 GB and 128 GB. However, the base version (probably not the Plus model), will start at 4 + 64 GB, a more humble configuration.

At the camera level it is only known that it will have a 12 megapixel main sensor, curious fact since Motorola has been betting time for sensors with higher resolution. The rest of the sensors are not known, although it is not unreasonable to think of a wide angle and some other supporting sensor. This Motorola One Fusion is expected by the end of the second quarter, so we still have to wait a couple of months to know it.

