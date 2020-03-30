         Leaked the first details about the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: five cameras and gigantic battery on board

Share it:

At the end of last year the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 arrived, a terminal straddling the high-end and mid-range of Xiaomi. With a mid-range processor but a photographic bet (at least, according to Xiaomi) focused on the high-end. Now comes the first news about a possible Lite version of this Mi Note 10 movement that, if it were to become a reality, would be at least curious.

Relatively matched hardware compared to the "no Lite" model, at the processor and battery level along with a forgo the 108 megapixel sensor will be some of its characteristics, according to the leak.

Same heart, less ambitious cameras

In case you do not remember the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, it is good to remember that it came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 6.47-inch AMOLED screen (FullHD +) gigantic 5,260 mAh battery, 6 + 128 GB memories as a base and five cameras: 108 (main) + 12 (telephoto) + 5 (telephoto) + 20 (ultra wide angle) + 2 megapixels (macro). The photographic section was one of the points for which Xiaomi treated the high-end terminal as a flagship, the price of which exceeded the starting price of the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will inherit a good part of the hardware of the original model, giving up on the way to the expensive 108 megapixel sensor, the main asset of the Mi Note 10 READ: Skype Contractors Listen to Your Conversation, Says Microsoft

Rumors now point to a Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, numbered Xiaomi M2002F4LG, according to the FCC. This terminal will arrive, according to the leaked information, with the same screen, battery and processor of the Mi Note 10Which is good news since there are not too many cuts around here. The main downgrade It will arrive in the photographic section. It will also come from the hand of five cameras, but in this case they will be 64 (main) + 8 + 8 + 5 + 2 (macro).

The role of all of them is not specified, although it is consistent to think that it will be the same configuration of the Mi Note 10, with lower quality sensors. Regarding the selfie camera, we found a 16-megapixel sensor, instead of the 32 in the Mi Note 10.

