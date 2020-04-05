Leaked the cover of "Chromatica", Lady Gaga's new album

Share it:

Lady Gaga again was affected by the leaks, this time it was the cover of her new album, "Chromatica", which came out today morning and went viral a few minutes after being published.

The singer has not been present on her social networks in recent days, but her music and new projects yes, it all started with the leak of the leading single from her new album "Stupid Love", which was leaked a month before its official launch.

Later, unpublished images of the video circulated on the Internet, in addition to the fragment of one of the most anticipated singles titled "Babylon" and recently, the information that there will be a collaboration next to the incredible Ariana Grande that will be called "Rain on me" .

He is now in trouble after a website supposedly mistakenly shared the cover of "Chromatica," the sixth studio album that had to be postponed to an as yet unknown date due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19 ).

The image that circulates on the Internet is one where a quite futuristic and robotic concept can be seen, while Lady Gaga poses reclining in the middle of everything, wearing a metallic outfit, pink hair and heels that have caused a furore among her Little Monsters.

Before the leak, the interpreter of "Judas" has not spoken, as well as the days when the single was leaked completely and in high quality and the images of the video.

It should be remembered that the album "Chromatica" had to be postponed due to the coronavirus and that the singer wanted to offer different live performances to promote it and until now the new date is unknown. "Chromatica" was scheduled for April 10.