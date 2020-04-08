Leaked many details of the internal demo of Resident Evil 8: Village

Share it:

The leaks of Resident Evil 8 (or Resident Evil Village, as it seems to be called now) keep popping up in overflowing ways and the latest that has been released is information from the internal demo Capcom employees use to polish the finish of the title.

At the head of all the leaks of this title, dated to 2021 supposedly, has been the media Rely on Horror and it is they who once again pull the blanket with new details among which there could be some gut from the game. Keep an eye out.

According to this information Chris Redfield has been in several models. There is a version of the character with more age than in Resident Evil 7 and another where its desasapland is completely changed. It is pointed out that the beginning of the game will be shocking for the veterans of the franchise. Also that Ethan will continue to be the protagonist but that he will now have an attitude similar to that of Ash Willians in the Evil Dead cinematic saga.

In the demo of explore a snowy village and you can visit several houses whose occupants refuse to talk to strangers. Again we will return to the first person and it has been tested with the inventory of RE7 and Resident Evil 4 with nothing decided for the moment.

Werewolf-like beasts appear in this demo and in some versions of it there are no weapons so it is necessary to play stealthily or escape from them if they detect us. Furniture can be used as a barricade, there is a gun and a shotgun. At some point the beasts withdraw when a bell rings.

More creatures are mentioned as a witch who seems to control werewolves and another larger gorilla-shaped creature. The inspiration for the game comes from Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 3.5, so we are going to have something very different from the classic remakes that we have been able to play in recent months.