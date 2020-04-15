Leaked capture of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake leaked

Share it:

A few days ago, rumors about a complete review of the classic appear Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time from Ubisoft with a supposed announcement planned for the hypothetical digital event with which the company would replace its presence at the canceled E3 2020.

This image was posted by a user on Reddit adding "you shouldn't be posting this". The image itself does not have enough credibility, but in January the well-known insider John Harker assured that a remake of this game would be announced soon.

A few days ago another leak assured that it will be launched in Christmas 2020 with the possibility of being delayed until 2021, that Yuri Lowenthal will once again be the voice of the protagonist, that we will have the same mechanics and the same story with some new twist and that would be presented during the digital event that was to replace E3 2020 and is now also canceled.

Prince of Persia was recently part of a temporary For Honor event, but that doesn't necessarily have to mean anything because Splinter Cell has also come across Ghost Recon in the last two installments and there is no indication pointing to the return of Sam Fisher.

You can find some more images of this supposed remake here and only time will tell us if at Ubisoft they are really thinking about bringing back this iconic adventure game character before giving us a totally new installment for the next generation of consoles. . Players currently prefer to keep a safe distance from this rumor to avoid possible disappointment.

In the future of Ubisoft there are still major releases whose dates were delayed a few months ago. Among them are Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs Legion, and Gods & Monsters, among others long-awaited like Skulls & Bones.