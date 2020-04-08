Leakage of Taskmaster powers in Black Widow anticipates new heroes at UCM

Share it:

He Marvel Cinematic Universe was ready to return with the premiere of Black widow at the end of April, but the coronavirus health crisis has delayed it until November, taking the date initially desasaplandated for Los Eternos.

Considering that the film was practically ready for screening, it is not surprising that they begin to emerge possible leaks of the argument of it, a prequel that in addition to telling what Black Widow has been doing among other UCM films, would serve to introduce three new heroes in the future of Marvel cinema.

Below is possible spoilers Black Widow, so keep reading at your own risk.

As you know, because it has been seen in the trailers and promotional materials, the main villain of the film is Taskmaster (in Spanish Supervisor), a character capable of learn the movements and superpowers of your rivals thanks to a prodigious photographic memory. In these videos we have already been able to see how he has learned and imitates some actions of Natasha Romanoff herself, Hawkeye or Captain America.

If we listen to a 4chan leak (via Inverse), among the powers, abilities and manias of the villain we would find the existence of heroes that have not yet appeared on the UCM tapes, including future Disney + series, heroes expected but not confirmed. ..and even The Defenders of Netflix: