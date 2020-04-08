Leakage of Taskmaster powers in Black Widow anticipates new heroes at UCM

He Marvel Cinematic Universe was ready to return with the premiere of Black widow at the end of April, but the coronavirus health crisis has delayed it until November, taking the date initially desasaplandated for Los Eternos.
Considering that the film was practically ready for screening, it is not surprising that they begin to emerge possible leaks of the argument of it, a prequel that in addition to telling what Black Widow has been doing among other UCM films, would serve to introduce three new heroes in the future of Marvel cinema.
Below is possible spoilers Black Widow, so keep reading at your own risk.
As you know, because it has been seen in the trailers and promotional materials, the main villain of the film is Taskmaster (in Spanish Supervisor), a character capable of learn the movements and superpowers of your rivals thanks to a prodigious photographic memory. In these videos we have already been able to see how he has learned and imitates some actions of Natasha Romanoff herself, Hawkeye or Captain America.
If we listen to a 4chan leak (via Inverse), among the powers, abilities and manias of the villain we would find the existence of heroes that have not yet appeared on the UCM tapes, including future Disney + series, heroes expected but not confirmed. ..and even The Defenders of Netflix:
- Moon Knight (Moon-shaped shuriken, use of a nightstick, and a reference to hating style because it means you have to take a hit first before giving one)
- Blade (stakes, silver boomerang, and a reference to having perfected the style because it is not distracted by spilled blood)
- Deadpool (double katanas and a reference to an enemy who never closes his mouth)
- Wolverine (panther claws, and a reference to the need to be almost invincible in order to use them effectively)
- Ghost Rider (While evading / attacking on a motorcycle, he mentions that he can't find a way to make it climb walls, but has perfected how to use it as a weapon)
- Daredevil (hook launchers and a reference that you may not be able to hear where you are going to land, but you can at least see it)
- Luke Cage (When he walks through a football-style door and hits a group of agents, Taskmaster says he can't use that technique often because it's not "bulletproof")
- Iron fist (after hitting an agent through a wall, he mentions that the hit would work best if he could figure out how to make his fist shine)
- Jessica Jones (after jumping from a balcony and landing on the ground, Taskmaster mentions that this style should be used while drunk, but if he were not sober he would break his knees)
- The Punisher (Taskmaster mentions that the shots are cheat, but they can be used as a tool to set up your melee styles, and that it works much better when there is no visible target on your chest.)
