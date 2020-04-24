League squad refuses to test for coronavirus for now

One of the templates First division has decided this Thursday that he will not submit to coronavirus detection test scheduled before the return of training.

They made the decision at a meeting that they held telematically in which they decided that there are more people who need them and that they will not undergo the tests until they are guaranteed that they are accessible to other risk groups, such as health personnel.

The players are going to send a letter to the Ministry of Health so that it is the health authority that approves the performance of those tests that the League has prepared in its protocol for the return from training.

These players have tried to contact the AFE but the footballers' union has not yet replied.

