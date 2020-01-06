Entertainment

League of Legends will begin its tenth season this week

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
This Friday, January 10, starts in League of Legends Season 10 with some reboots in the rankings, the arrival of a new hero and more news that will interest the usual Riot Games MOBA.

The new champion is Sett and his story tells us that he is a veteran of the battles in the Navori arena, his abilities promise some fresh air to experience over the next few weeks. Everything you need to know about him we told you a few weeks ago here.

This is the entrance of Riot in a 2020 where they have to tell us much more about the fascinating projects that the studio has at hand. A fighting game, a card game and an FPS are the new works that will add to the constant evolution of the massively popular Teamfight Tactics and the launch of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Recently we have seen a popularity surge in League of Legends and the year that has just begun is very interesting for the one that is already one of the most popular video games in history.

Lisa Durant

