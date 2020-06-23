League of Legends welcomes the Conqueror Nautilus

Share it:

After taking the lead to launch Valorant, Riot Games' top management announces the arrival of Nautilus the Conqueror in the League of Legends PBE. The new appearance of the character celebrates the champions of Spring Split 2020, despite the cancellation of the event as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Conqueror line, on the other hand, has always been used by Riot to celebrate the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational and its most successful champions. Also for this, the American company confirmed for tomorrow, Tuesday June 23, the launch of Nautilus Conqueror on the PBE.

As a tribute to the teams that qualified for the most important League of Legends eSport event, Riot Games will award the 25% of the profits on the sale of this additional package to the Spring Split champions of all 12 regional leagues. Below you will find an exhaustive list with all eSport organizations interested in this initiative:

cloud9

JD Gaming

G2 Esports

SK Telecom T1

Talon Esports

Team Flash

Kabum! e-Sports

Unicorns of Love

DetonationN FocusMe

All Knights

Legacy Esports

1907 Fenerbahçe

After landing on the League of Legends PBE, Nautilus Conqueror will be officially published with the patch 10.14 arriving Thursday 9 July and will be available as an individual appearance for 975 RP. Also from 9 July it will be possible to unlock for 2340 RP the bundle that will include the champion, the Conqueror aspect with its icon and border.