League of Legends welcomes Samira: here is the video of the Desert Rose

After proposing our review of League of Legends The Realms of Runeterra, we are witnessing the entry into the MOBA dimension of Riot Games of Samira, the combative Rose of the Desert who will make her debut in the title with patch 10.19 downloadable soon on PC.

“Keep the change. Samira is a talented and ruthless shooter who charges her level of style by hunting for the most flashy kill. The important thing is not the victory … but the thrill.”, reads the message shared by Riot to outline the contours of the narrative background of this warrior who excels both in the use of Weapons that in the fighting techniqueswhite weapon.

The range of techniques accessible by Samira reflects her passion for guns and swords, starting with passive skills Reckless Impulse which allows her to chain attacks at short and medium range, also giving her degrees of Style with which to increase her movement speed.

Among the options available for those who will wear the role of Samira, we will also find the skills Talent (fires a shot with guns to damage enemies), Lama Turbinante (swings sword around you to defend yourself and hit opponents), Wild Shot (inflict magic damage by running past the enemy ranks) and finally Infernal Trigger (unleashes a river of bullets that hit opponents close to the protagonist up to a maximum of ten times).

Samira, the Rose of the Desert from League of Legends, will be accessible with the update that will bring Riot Games’ blockbuster multiplayer to version 10.19.