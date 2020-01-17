League of Legends Season 10: the Mecha Kingdoms event begins

Share it:

Riot Games always proves ready to supply the hugely popular with content League of Legends, and the last event of 2019 is over, here is the new one, called Mecha Kingdoms, which kicks off Season 10 of LoL. Let's see what is to be expected together.

First of all, it seems to be the event with the most rewards in the history of the game, so it may actually be worth thinking about buying the Mecha Kingdoms Event Pass, which costs 1650 RP. For that price you get several items, including an exclusive icon for the event, 4 Mecha Kingdoms Orbs, 200 Mecha Kingdoms tokens, an increase in the amount of tokens earned during the event and various missions.

Completing 20 of these missions further rewards can be obtained, including 25 Prestige points and lots more. Missions are completed simply by playing, and they update the player's progress every 15 points. With a win you get 5 points, and with a defeat 2.

Finally, many are expected to arrive new skins. For more information on the latter and on the event in general, we refer you to the video at the top of the news. Also take a look at the stunning "Warriors" video that kicks off League of Legends Season 10. What do you think of the new event? Are you going to participate?