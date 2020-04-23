League of Legends: Riot Games cancels MSI 2020 and announces changes to Worlds 2020

Share it:

The consequences of the coronavirus crisis are devastating in all sectors and for all industries, that is clear. However, within the video game industry, there is a sector that has clearly suffered. And it's the one of the eSports, which like large events and major fairs, are usually held in public spaces.

Hence, in recent months, we have seen how important competitions were canceled, for example, the Pokémon World Championship 2020. Now, it has been Riot Games (the parents of League of Legends or the next Valorant) that has announced a series of measures regarding their competitions. For starters, you have canceled the MSI. For its part, Worlds 2020 will also receive a series of changes, although it will not be canceled.

Thus, as confirmed through a press release, the first international competition of the year will not be held as it cannot guarantee the safety of players, teams, workers, partners, the media and fans. In addition, the distribution of regional qualifiers for the 2020 World Championship has changed; now the LEC will send four representatives.

In summary, despite efforts to achieve an online competition model and attempt to move forward with the MSI, information from external risk analysts working with Riot Games has recommended that it not be held. This decision has also been made taking into account health authorities, local governments, regional teams and leagues, travel experts and other stakeholders.

Thus, the 12 regional leagues will be able to return to their original summer split schedules, without the disruption of a multi-week global event held in July. In addition, the teams will be able to focus their efforts on earning a place for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship. Riot has promised to continue searching for alternatives that can be communicated in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, taking into account the absence of the MSI and the merger of the LMS and the LST during this year, Riot will implement various changes in the number of teams that each region will send to the World Championship. Thus, both the LPL (China) and the LEC (Europe) will be able to qualify four teams for the World Championship, since they currently occupy the first two positions in the classification based on their performance in international competitions during the last two years.

Finally, it has been reported that the VCS (Vietnam) may send another classified to the event, since, of the leagues that only send one classified to the World Championship, it is the league with the best performance in international competitions. That will be the distribution: