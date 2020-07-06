League of Legends, Riot admits: the Yuumi kitten is unbalanced!

Share it:

In spite of the latest interventions made by Riot Games to weaken their attacks and abilities, the kitty Yuumi is still the undisputed dominator of the League of Legends arenas. To admit it are the same American developers explaining that they have taken action to "solve the problem".

In response to a question posed by a fan on the pages of LoL's official website, a Riot representative has candidly admitted that "In the state in which she is now, Yuumi is not a character who offers great benefits as regards the health of the game. Her unique interactions with the other champions make her a really difficult warrior to face but also to master". The team continues: "sand we exclude the most recent changes we can say with certainty that we do not consider Yuumi particularly balanced or that it has had a positive impact on the state of the game in the past."

Always on the imbalance manifested in challenges with others League of Legends heroes, the guys from Riot Games explain that "We therefore agree that Yuumi is currently not a champion to be dealt with in the 'right' way, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have to exist in the game. It just means that we have to be more creative to make sure she gets the appropriate changes. to make it more in line with the LoL cast. "

In fact, as rightly pointed out by the Riot team with explanatory diagrams showing the LoL kitten's success rate, it can be seen that when Yuumi arrived in the League of Legends her percentage of victories was close to 30%while now exceed 53%, demonstrating the need for a further nerf in addition to what has already happened with the recent one Patch 10.13.