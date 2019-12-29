League of Legends: Remilia, first player in the LCS, passed away at the age of 24

Share it:

Maria "Remilia" Creveling, former pro player and streamer of League of Legends, died at the age of 24, according to what was reported on Twitter by Richard Lewis, journalist of the portal Dexerto and his great friend.

Remilia started her career in 2013 playing in the Curse Academy. She continued to compete in the North American Challenger series and in early 2015, joined the Misfits. After winning the playoffs, the organization secured a slot in the 2016 LCS championship.

So, after promoting the team to the top league of North American League of Legends, Remilia became the first woman in history to compete in the LCS. After a much discussed retreat, Remilia returned to play in September 2016 for the Kaos Latin Gamers organization in the South American championship.

Over the course of her career, Remilia has become famous for her ability to use Thresh and Morgana; for a long time – according to many – she was one of the best Thresh players in the North American region. The cause of the girl's death remains to be ascertained. According to Lewis's tweet, Remilia died in her sleep at night.