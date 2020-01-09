League of Legends presents the 2020 season with another amazing cinematic

Share it:

In just two days the new season of League of Legends and to do justice to the event, a new cinematic has been published with the spectacular staging that Riot Games has accustomed us to.

In the trailer we see several of the heroes of the game succumbing to the overwhelming presence of many of the villains until the first decide to stand up and resist their respective battles.

By the way, the studio has published another video as a preview of what awaits us in 2020, with TFT, Clash, LOL news and much more that will make Riot Games very entertaining throughout the year.

In the future of the League of Legends universe there is a fighting game, an action RPG, a first-person shooter, an animated series and many more works to expand the universe of this global phenomenon.