League of Legends premieres new season with this impressive cinematic

The popular Riot MOBA reaches its tenth season this 2020 and for this reason the company has prepared a new cinematic scene entitled “Warriors" With a duration of 3 minutes, we can see various champions protagonists of the game such as Lux, Caitlyn, Vi, Garen and Kai'Sa among others. Accompanied with the music provided by Imagine Dragons Especially for the occasion, LoL champions appear with an impressive graphic definition. On the other hand, you already have the release date of all the 2020 patches for the game.

League of Legends: 2020 season and new kinematics

The kinematics at hand are due to the fact that this January 10 kicks off the season 10 of League of Legends, which comes loaded with new features by having a new decade to sweep the industry again. A few years in which the universe of the game will continue to expand and grow more than ever thanks to the many novelties that Riot recently presented. To get started, Teamfight Tactics will continue to be updated constantly. One of the last patches brought the lunar element and two new champions, for example.

The future of Riot Games also includes new projects such as Legends of Runeterra, Riot's first CGS, "Project L" (a 1vs1 wrestling title), "Project A" (a cooperative first person shooter) and even an animated series, among other announcements. Specifically for this latest proposal there are a large number of LoL fans who are looking forward to it due to the high quality of the cinematics that Riot has brought us so far. Further, Wild Rift and TFT will reach mobile devices at some point in this 2020, so it will be a year full of content and constant updates with new additions.