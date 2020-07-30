League of Legends, LEC in the storm: the story of a lightning-fast and controversial partnership

Share it:

Riot Games, overwhelmed by the controversies, has listened to the protests raised by communities and professionals and has resolved a few hours after the announcement, an agreement relating to the partnership between LEC and NEOM, by all accounts, reckless. For what reason?

First of all, what is NEOM? It is a visionary project promoted by Hereditary Prince of Sudita Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, and is part of the ten-year growth plan that the powerful Middle Eastern state intends to pursue to grow and diversify the economy, leading the country to play an increasingly prominent role in global development.

NEOM, therefore, currently represents a utopia: An initial foundation of a futuristic city in the north-west of Saudi Arabia is expected, which will border with Egypt, Israel and Jordan, to subsequently expand and create a sort of new innovative and international socio-economic reality.

The problem is that you are still talking about a country that condemns and discriminates against homosexuals, does not recognize marriage between two people of the same sex, de facto unions and civil unions. Not to mention gender equality and so on.

This was enough to arouse the ire of the community, given that the partnership seems to be a dangerous contradiction, given the LEC support for the LGBTQ movement. Nonsense fueled by the fact that the very image of Twitter profile of the LEC proudly bears the logo in the colors of the rainbow flag.

The comments on social media are all, unanimously, condemning; the protest were joined by the league's talent and caster, who declared themselves disappointed and embittered by such an agreement.

Alberto Guerrero, eSport EMEA director, said that "as a company and as a league, we know it is important to recognize our mistakes and work quickly to correct them"."After further reflection, while remaining firmly engaged with all our players and fans around the world, including those living in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, LEC has concluded its collaboration with NEOM, with immediate effect.".

As usual, the purely economic reasons overshadowed everything else, leading Riot not to consider the possibility of a short circuit of this magnitude.

However, Riot is not the only one to have concluded agreements with NEOM. BLAST Premier did it too, well known tournament organizer. We will see how the BLAST summits will respond.