League of Legends launches line of merchandise for Valentine's Day

If one of the things you have in common with your partner is an unbridled passion towards League of Legends, its universe and its characters, here are a few gifts that you can buy now to get to the big day on time.

Riot Games has launched in its official store a line of merchandising League of Legends focused on the celebration of Valentine. This collection consists of accessories, stuffed animals, mouse pads and much more.

Xayah and Rakan return with their bracelets to be protagonists of this year's Valentine's collection, which includes items that everyone will fall in love with.

With this text opens the collection headed by the bracelets of Xayah and Rakan, the pair of champions who star in this line of products that you can consult in full in this link. There are also keychains and a mouse pad with motifs of these two characters.

Other pieces in the collection are a pendant with Giants motifs, the theme of the True Damage group and a bracelet of Ekko, a member of this same fictional group that created the theme of the last World Cup.

There is also a set of Valentine's cards, several champions turned into adorable stuffed animals, t-shirts, a whole line of pores with quite nice themed costumes and sales on products that were already on sale and that you can check from here.

Equipped with these complements, you will be together for the hours you are going to spend exploring all the news of a very powerful tenth season that began a few weeks ago with everything expected in a new stage of the competitive game. New champion, new kinematics and a good collection of balance retouching to lay the foundations for a new year in which Riot Games goes for everyone.