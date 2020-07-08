League of Legends continues to evolve: here is Lillia, the shapeshifter fawn

Share it:

After candidly admitting that LoL's Yumi kitten is unbalanced and needs several power rebalancing interventions, Riot Games officially presents Lillia, the shapeshifter fawn that will expand the League of Legends Champions roster with patch 10.15.

The new arrival in the already wide range of characters from the blockbuster MOBA by Riot introduces an original element of gameplay represented by the possibility, on the part of Lillia, to "collect dreams" and channel their strength to overwhelm the opponents in turn with devastating spells. The Champion herself, on the other hand, is a dream originated from a magical tree of Ionia.

As he explains David Slagle as Riot's senior writer, "Lillia has a strong bond with dreams: she loves them for what they are and for what they represent, that is, a whole world full of people who enclose within themselves a wonderful magic. Even if they forget it. And they hide it. But when Lillia realizes it, she doesn't just want to save Mother Tree: she wants to help people find the magic they have inside ".

The magic fawn Lillia will be available with the update that will bring League of Legends to the version 10.15 on PC to start theSpirit Blossom event. At the bottom of the news you will find the game images and the preparatory sketches of the new Champion, along with a teaser trailer that helps us become familiar with her range of powers, attacks and special abilities.