League of Legends beats Fortnite on Twitch and is the most watched of 2019

Given that the recent final of Worlds 2019 broke records with more than 20 million average viewers per minute, no wonder at all that League of Legends It has been the most watched game on Twitch during the present year 2019. Something that has been achieved after beating Fortnite in a list in which other games such as GTA V.

The information, as usual for these dates, comes from The State of the Stream, the annual report of StreamElements and Arsenal.gg. And as we can see, Grand Theft Auto V has even tripled the Twitch audience with respect to last 2018. However, the most surprising of all is the fact that PUBG has abandoned the top 10, showing its first serious symptoms of exhaustion

Anyway, if we focus on that fight for the first two positions, we can well say that LoL has achieved a growth of 61 million views over last year. The current figure reaches 990 million views, which allows the Riot Games game to clearly surpass Fortnite.

Something that, on the other hand, has only been possible because the Epic game has dropped from 1,200 million views on Twitch, to 884. Here is a list with the current top 10, so you can see which ones have been the trends of this year that soon ends.

League of Legends. Fortnite Just Chatting Grand Theft Auto V. Dota 2 Counter Strike: GO. Wow. Apex Legends Overwatch Hearthstone

