League of Legends: all about your new campéon, Sett; trailer

League of Legends He drew up the roadmap of updates at the end of 2019. It was already confirmed that the first champion of the year would arrive next to update 10.01, so Sett, which is the name of the champion, is already a reality. But how is the character? Riot Games has just published a new video, which you can view on these lines. However, below we draw a portrait of the character.

The information is provided by the same Riot on the official website. According to the study, compared to other more recent champions, "playing with Sett is quite simple," so was its development process. Of course, they recognize that although “fIt was easy to make it come alive, it required a lot of work. ”



Various designs of Sett.

Sett, a crooked criminal

Glenn "Riot Twin Enson Anderson", game designer, recalls that the last traditional champion they created was Darius. “We were talking about how we wanted our next fighter to be, and we thought of an attractive character with an easy-to-learn kit. Basically someone that many players liked. And, from there, we start with development. ” Until that time, League of Legends had no other fighter who was able to catch their enemies and throw them hard. It is inspired by the idea of ​​the blue fighter who ends up with large groups of opponents in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Glem "Lonewingy" Lim, head of conceptual art, created four arts at first. While the first was the Aspect of Targoniamo Power with four arms, the next one resembled a steward robot from Piltover. A design that represented a fighter of the Dark ones was discarded and the current one was chosen. Sett is "The personification of a rude fighter". However, they had some other problem when facing the design. "It creates a lot of problems in the clarity of the gaming experience, it can frustrate players and encourage all those grabs means a great investment of resources."

As for its historical background, it was decided that Sett was a criminal boss. An argument was written that he braided around the combat pits. When Sett's progrenitor abandoned both him and his mother, their lives were truncated. They were expelled from the tribe and forced to live with humans. It goes without saying that a mongrel vastaya was not going to be welcome in the community, so that hatred consumed him and forged his current personality.

