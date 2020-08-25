Lea Michele, the star of Glee has become a mother: Ever Leo was born

Share it:

He was born the first child of Lea Michele and Zandy Reich. The news comes from People and has also been confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter and E! News: it’s a boy.

“They are all happy and healthy, and they are extremely grateful. So far the baby has done well.” explained a friend of the couple, who had announced the pregnancy last April. The two reportedly named their firstborn Ever Leo.

Together since 2017 and married since 2019, the former Glee star and the entrepreneur said they “always wanted to be parents”. The last photo of Michele with the baby bump dates back to August 19, a day before giving birth, and came after the social break she had taken following the tragic death of Naya Rivera.

Last June, in full swing Black Lives Matt, the actress was accused of racism by a former Glee colleague who had denounced her behavior on the set of the famous TV series. After admitting that she “clearly behaved in a way that offended other people”, the actress apologized for the “pain she caused”.

Speaking of Glee, Tina’s interpreter Jenna Ushokowitz announced her engagement earlier this month.