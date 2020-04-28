Lea Michele from the Glee series is expecting her first baby

Share it:

American actress and singer Lea Michele, most widely recognized for starring in the musical series "Glee," revealed that she will become a mother for the first time as she is expecting her first baby with husband Zandy Reich, according to the magazine. People.

As you already know, in July 2017 the singer and the businessman began to be romantically linked, and in April of the following year they got engaged.

It was not until March 2019 when the couple married in an intimate and romantic ceremony in Northern California, where they had more than 200 guests, including family and close friends, including Lea's former colleagues on Glee; Darren Criss and Becca Tobin.

Lea Michele was born in New York, United States, on August 29, 1986, is an American singer, author and actress of theater, film and television, recognized by the character of Rachel Berry, in the television series "Glee".

It should be remembered that the actress suffered a lot during her youth, since she had a love relationship with Cory Monteith, her Glee partner, and who died of an alcohol and heroin overdose in her room at a Vancouver hotel on July 13, 2013.