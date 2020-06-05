LBM revealed details of the start of the tournament: there is already an official ball, possible teams and a strategy against COVID-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is already an official ball, possible teams and a strategy against COVID-19 in the LBM (Photo: Mexican Football League / Courtesy)

Every time the Mexican Football League (LBM) it takes more shape. Now, months after its start, they announced more details of their organization, as well as the possible affiliated teams and even the ball of the first tournament in their history.

This Thursday took place the first Ordinary Meeting of representatives of LBM First Division teams. 21 clubs were present, Víctor Montiel, President of the National Association of Mexican Football (ANBM), Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of the ANBM, and Carlos Salcido, President of the LBM.

Among the most anticipated topics was getting to know the teams that will be part of the League. LThe organization reaffirmed that there are seven clubs with confirmed affiliation and they are: Atlético Ensenada FC, Atlético Veracruz, Chapulineros de Oaxaca, CD Jaguares Jalisco, Veracruzano Shark Soccer Club, Industriales de Naucalpan and Neza FC.

21 clubs were present at the meeting, Víctor Montiel, Rafael Fonseca and Carlos Salcido (Photo: Liga de Balompié Mexicano / Courtesy)

In turn, they gave the names of 19 institutions that continue their affiliation process, among them Wolves BUAP, that until a few years ago participated in Liga MX. These could culminate in the coming days, the LBM said.

The remaining names are: Acapulco FC, Acaxees de Durango, Ángeles SUD FC, Morelia, Atlético Jalisco, Colima, Córdoba FC, Ecatepec, Pheasants of Yucatan, Halcones Zapopan, Jesus María, Puerto Vallarta, CF Zaragoza, Club Deportivo MacAllister, Club Real San José, Los Cabos, Tabasco and Xalapa.

The subject of Talent Camp, a measure of this organization for the visors of the clubs. The former Chivas soccer player, Ramón Morales, who is now Coordinator of Representative Teams and Talent Detection, explained in have 2,500 players approximately.

The Talent Camp has approximately 2,500 players (Photo: Mexican Football League / Courtesy)

As for the sponsors, the organization announced the brand of the balls they will use, the uniforms and even a company in charge of providing food to the soccer players.

The sphericals will be provided by Gaserannounced its director Armando Galindo Ramos. Further, the uniforms will be Keuka brand, who will be the global sponsor of the LBM, since it will be in charge of the clothing of everything that surrounds the League.

feeding of the equipment will be provided by Live Natura Sports. "It will be working together with the LBM to guarantee the good nutrition of teams and collaborators of the League," the organization explained in a press release.

Edgar Mendez, Marketing Director, presented the business plan that will govern the LBM and spoke on the issue of the salary cap. Although he announced that the sponsors would be global, noted that there will also be local sponsorships which will be the responsibility of each club.

The sphericals will be provided by Gaser and the uniforms will be from the Keuka brand (Photo: Twitter / @SomosBalompie)

They also presented the medical plan to be carried out at the LBM. Among this, there is a strategy to act in case of any contingency, this in relation to the context of the epidemic of COVID-19 that crosses Mexico.

By last, Kevin Montiel, General Director of the ANBM, recalled that transparency, commitment, and humility are the values ​​that guide the Association. "Let's never forget who we are, because we were born to give the best to this sport in our country, because we were born for the fans, with new teams, new stories. Because we are all Balompié together! ”, He pointed out.

It should be remembered that the opening match will be between Atlético Ensenada and Chapulineros de Oaxaca, announced the latter club on their social networks. However, there is still no date for the start of the tournament, but its leaders have commented on several occasions that it would be in September this year.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Neza FC and the formula of a project that promises to “stay forever”

As Ascenso MX disappears, investors raise their hands to reach Mexican soccer

Carlos Salcido, the president with "heavy hand" and leadership of the Mexican Football League

Ramón Morales will be the DT of the Mexican Football League Selection