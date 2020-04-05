Lawyer reveals legal process against Mario Bautista for corruption of minors

Share it:

The Ventaneando program shared the testimony of four young people (three of them minors) who claim that Mario Bautista allegedly tricked them into their home in Acapulco, Guerrero, where they claim to have been alcoholized, drugged, and sexually abused.

Alejandro Pineda, a lawyer for the complainants of Mario Bautista, told the TV Azteca program that there is already a legal process against the singer for alleged corruption of minors. "In this case, it is corruption of minors, because minors are encouraged to consume psychoactive substances, they are put on a plane with false credentials, they are coerced, they are made to feel the pressure that they have to comply".

The lawyer mentioned that the confidence and faith that they had in him (Mario Bautista) "was abused because he was a public figure." He also argued that the case was in the hands of the competent Public Ministry, who would be in charge of determining whether the singer corrupted the minors.









The testimony of alleged sexual abuse of Mario Bautista to these four young women, was published in the first instance by TVNotas magazine. Given this, youtuber also commented in a statement he published on his Twitter account.

It makes me very sad that someone can make such delicate accusations towards me with the intention of obtaining an economic benefit at the cost of damaging my image and career.

"My team is analyzing what are the most appropriate measures, including taking legal action for defamation against the yellowing media outlet that published this and is characterized by publishing false information."









