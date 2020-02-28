         'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' exceeds its own record: renewed for three more seasons alongside the 'Chicago'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

I don't know how he does it but Dick Wolf continues to make television history year by year with his television franchises on air ('Law and Order' and 'Chicago'). NBC has renewed 'Law and order: Special Victims Unit', 'Chicago PD', 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago Med' for three more seasons.

This means that the criminal drama starring Mariska Hargitay will expand her longest-running prime time drama title three more years, reaching 24 seasons. Record already held since this season to surpass his mother series, 'Law and order', which finished with the 20 and 'Gunsmoke', with the same count.

And be careful because for the day when you play "jubilee" to 'Law and Order: UVE' the same thing your "Chicago" are already on track to match this record. 'Chicago Fire' is renewed until season 11, 'Chicago PD' until 10 and 'Chicago Med' until 8.

This quadruple triple renewal comes as part of a contract extension between Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, the producer of Dick Wolf, for five more years. This would include the production of new series for both the chain and Peacock, the streaming platform for the next landing in the United States.

It should be noted that this renewal is not at all "forced", since the four series enjoy an iron health in terms of audiences. Including 'Law and Order: UVE', which continues to lead its fringe.