Lavezzi acknowledges that Mascherano called him fat and advised him to get fit in the World Cup in Brazil

The former soccer player Ezequiel Lavezzi, one of the figures of the Argentine team runner-up in the world in Brazil 2014revealed on Wednesday that his then teammate Javier Mascherano told him he was 'fat' and 'put him on track' to improve his physical condition during the World Cup.

'Once, after training, we were with' Masche 'and he said: 'Pocho', you are fat, you have to get well. This is a World Cup, it is different from everything'. I replied that I didn't think he was going to play that much but he convinced me, 'Lavezzi told the Argentine Football Association website.

'The truth was that it was very funny because every day I went to him and asked him what he could eat. In my spare time I also went to the gym with him and I ended up getting in good shape. Let's say you got me on the gohe added.

Lavezzi, who played for Estudiantes de Buenos Aires, San Lorenzo, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain and Chinese Hebei Fortune, he won the title in that World Cup and he was in the starting eleven in the round of 16 against Switzerland, in the quarters against Belgium, in the semifinals against the Netherlands and in the final against Germany.

'It was a beautiful stage, beyond the fact that we could not win the World Cup. One is left with the experience of having played in the national team and having been able to be in a world final. Any boy, any footballer, dreams of being there and not many were able to do it. And that fills me with pride, I feel privileged, 'he analyzed. 'El Pocho' said that he 'never' saw the final that the Europeans won 1-0 in the extension and that he does not plan to do so either.

However, and despite the fact that he 'lacked' to be world champion, Lavezzi, who retired at the end of 2019, assured that he is 'very proud' and 'happy' with his career.

"It is not at all easy to stay so many years in the team because there is constant competition, we have a lot of good players who show up in their clubs to choose them and be able to be there. There is nothing that can be compared to playing for your country. Being in the national team is the greatest pride that a footballer can have ', he concluded.

