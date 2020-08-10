Lautaro Martínez's Inter will seek his pass to the semi-finals of the Europa League against Leverkusen: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Inter will look for a pass to the semifinals

Inter Milan arrives at the meeting with Bayer Leverkusen after eliminating Getafe in the round of 16, determined to reach the final in Cologne to gift himself an international trophy that has been missing since 2010, when he won the Champions League.

Three-time UEFA Cup champion, In 1991, 1994 and 1998, Antonio Conte's Inter came out as one of the great favorites to go all the way, with a team that mixes international experience and youth.

The Uruguayan Diego Godin, English Ashley young, the Chilean Alexis Sanchez or the belgian Romelu lukaku bring experience to a club that also shows off young talents who already make a difference like the Argentine Lautaro Martínez, Nicoló Barella or Alessandro Bastoni.

Own Lukaku, signed for more than 70 million euros last year from Manchester United, scored the decisive goal to eliminate Getafe in the round of 16 and has already added 30 goals this season, his personal record. It also forms an explosive front with The bull, who got 19 in this campaign and who will start this Monday in Dusseldorf.

The Neroazurros they triumphed in both precedents against Bayer, in the group stage of the 2002-2003 Champions League, but their path in the Europa League crashed in the last two years against German rivals. In 2018 they surrendered to Wolfsburg while last year they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leverkusen reaches the duel against Inter in the quarterfinals of the competition after have completed the procedure in the round of 16 against Glasgow Rangers in a game that above all served as a filming since he was the first official after the end of the Bundesliga a month ago.

The team had a good presentation against Rangers and the only negative detail was the lack of efficiency against the opposing goal on the many scoring chances he generated despite which he ultimately had to settle for a 1-0 victory.

Leverkusen stayed in the Bundesliga outside of the boxes that qualify for the Champions League so the only way you have to get into the top European club competition is to win the Europa League.

Leverkusen's great asset is its star Kai havertz, which will probably leave the team at the end of the competition with a destination still unknown.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Wirtz, Palacios, Havertz; Bellaraby, Volland, Diaby.

Inter: Handanovic; Godín, De Vrij, Bastoni; D'Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Barella, Brozovic, Young; Lukaku and Lautaro.

HOUR: 19.00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI / 14:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: ESPRIT arena