Lautaro Martínez wants to play with Leo Messi over contracts

Lautaro want to play with Leo Messi. Above the money, they assure from their environment, the "Toro" bets on sharing equipment with the Blaugrana star. That is his great illusion.

Barcelona 10, on the other hand, has not expressly asked the club to go for Lautaro. "If you have to choose between Lautaro and Neymar it is obvious that Leo Messi prefers the Brazilian ", assure sources from the Catalan team.

One of the discussions that exists in the sports area of ​​the club is whether the priority it's Neymar or Inter's footballer. There are those who point out that Neymar is a "certainty" unlike Lautaro. Bartomeu He wants to sign the Brazilian, although the context of the global crisis makes it unknown to know what will happen, what will happen in the next market.

