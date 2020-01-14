Entertainment

Lauren Hissrich talks about Mark Hamill as Vesemir in The Witcher

January 14, 2020
Once in a while we have talked about a movement for Mark Hamill to play Vesemir in The Witcher and every bit resurfaces with some request than another. Now it is Lauren Schmidt Hissrich herself, showrunner of the Netflix series, who speaks with IGN about this matter.

Talking to Hissrich about the possibility of seeing Hamill in the role of the veteran sorcerer in the second season (which will arrive in 2021) she said there are several reasons why the actor could end up in this role if it depends on her.

Hissrich said it's a "big star wars fan"and added"That was one of my first moments The Witcher, when I thought 'my God, is this even possible? That Mark Hamill knows this and is interested in doing it? '"

"Mark has always been interesting for me and for the project. We have not contacted your agent because we are not yet looking for someone for that role, but that said, I love what is happening on the internet. I love the reactions of fans to this. Obviously, we have seen the great fan base that The Witcher has and to add to that the Star Wars fan base … it would make my head explode a little".

