Laura Zapata teaches her followers how to take care of the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This afternoon, the Mexican actress Laura Zapata appeared on her official Instagram account to send a message to all her followers through a video explaining how they should protect themselves from the dreaded new coronavirus.

In this video, the famous woman questions her followers if they have properly protected themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus that has raised great concern worldwide since its spread in the city of Wuhan, China.

Hello friends, what are you doing to prevent coronavirus? Don't say hello, wash your hands, put gel on … luck, "exclaimed the actress.

The artist's advice comes after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic due to coronavirus, which has caused great concern and generated great psychosis among the inhabitants of planet Earth.

WHO declares coronavirus pandemic

The World Health Organization has declared this Wednesday a coronavirus pandemic, (Covid-19), this after concern over alarming levels of spread and severity added to alarming levels of inaction.

The President of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that "pandemic is not a word that we use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that can be misused and cause fear or be accepted, without justification , that the battle has been lost, leading to more suffering and deaths. "

He added that describing the situation as a pandemic does not change the assessment of the WHO threat level by the coronavirus. It does not change what WHO is doing or what countries should do.

He explained that a pandemic had never been experienced by a type of coronavirus and a pandemic that could not be controlled.