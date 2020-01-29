Laura Zapata says her sister's accident is karma

Share it:

As expected, Laura Zapata reacted to the accident in which her sister, Ernestina Sodi, was involved, with whom she has no relationship with her years ago, and that since her mother's death they completely distanced themselves.

"In the end on the road and in the path of life, people are telling who they are, with their actions, with their attitudes with the life they lead and I could also tell them that by their fruits you will know them," Laura said in a interview.

As if that were not enough Laura sent a hint to Ernestina where she said she should not drive if she is drinking, because it is said that Camila Sodi's mother was drunk when the incident occurred causing more controversy to the matter.

"What can you expect from someone who" puts "his relative to be kidnapped and take money from the" daughter "", Laura Zapata and her sarcasm nobody pays for anyone, each little party gets her little party some are glad others do not "the netizens wrote.

But after the statements of the actress, Alfredo Adame decided to defend Ernestina, because he did not agree with what was said about the lady and that is that the histrion has always been against Zapata's statements.

It is worth mentioning that Laura is only related to Thalia, who helps her with the expenses of her grandmother who is in the care of the actress in Mexico City.