Laura Zapata raises her finger to all AMLO followers

Laura Zapata returned to the eye of the hurricane after raising her finger to all those who have criticized her for her statements against the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and her family because as everyone knows he has just become a grandfather.

The disgust of the actress was that the child was born in a hospital in Houston, Texas and not in Mexico, so she ranted against the decision that was made, because she says that in the country's hospitals there is no equipment for births , which earned him his anger.

As if that were not enough, Thalia's sister had to face several users on social networks who disagreed with her hints while others totally agreed, but that was not all because the woman launched another publication.

It turns out that Laura decided to lift her finger to all those who criticized her and made it very clear that she preferred to change the subject than to confront them, because as everyone knows Thalia's older sister, she is not afraid to face anyone, so this was a clear example on which they will say it has it without care.

"No, well, definitely Laura is very bad mentally or flatly lacking in attention," "Madam ridiculous having to go through this kind of thing to create controversy and give talk and give publicity," users wrote on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that other fights Laura has had but with the entertainment world have been, with Maca Carriedo, Niurka Marcos and Cinthya Klitbo among others.