Laura Zapata confuses a movie actor with a doctor and unleashes laughs on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican actress Laura Zapata is teased on social networks because she confused a doctor with a movie movie actor, it is reported in different news portals.

Laura Zapata regrets that a friend of his doctor is going to lose his job because of another of Cuban origin and asks that his publication go viral, only that he places the image of the movie actor.

In his official Twitter account, Zapata, sister of singer Thalía, discloses erroneous information about a doctor who “would have lost his job” because of a doctor of Cuban origin.

He is Dr. Rolando Fierros of Clinic 52 of Culiacán, a good Gynecologist, he attends to my mother and always leaves her office happy. "

He lost his job this week because he will be replaced by a Cuban. My mom is very sad. Let's make this tweet viral, ”wrote the @VocerodelP account.

On Twitter they tell Lauza, who has played unforgettable villains in Mexican soap operas like María la del barrio and La Gata, who is confused and was the adult film actor Johnny Sins.

Fortunately, Dr. Rolando Fierros has already found a job, he is in the Brazzers hospital, in case he wants to visit it, "" This is Laurita dear, there is no way like INSABI doctors "," Oh, Aunt Laura now if I was joked, that hair he is a moviestar of the most famous ”, they write to Laura on Instagram.

Laura Guadalupe Zapata Miranda is the full name of the artists, who according to information on Wikipedia, was born in Mexico City on July 30, 1965.

His parents were former boxer Guillermo Zapata Pérez de Utrea and Yolanda Miranda Mange; She is half sister to singer Thalia, and archaeologist Federica Sodi, writer Ernestina Sodi and painter Gabriela Sodi.

Laura appears for the first time on television in 1974 in the children's soap opera called Toy World, in which the late actress Sara García and Graciela Mauri acted.







