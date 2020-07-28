Laura Torrisi, what happened to the protagonist of A Beautiful Wife?

Share it:

A Beautiful Wife was a decidedly apt title for the well-known 2007 film by Leonardo Pieraccioni: at the time a good slice of Italy was enchanted by the beauty of Laura Torrisi, the protagonist of the film in which he played the part of the companion of the character played by the Tuscan comedian.

Role, that of Pieraccioni's partner, which Torrisi then actually played in real life: the relationship between the two was born in 2007 on the set of the film, leading to the birth of a daughter in 2010 and to separation in 2014 (in this regard, Pieraccioni has recently been seen with his new partner).

Going back to career talk, cinema has not reserved too many joys for our Laura: after the success of the film with Gabriel Garko, the actress was only seen in the little memorable Sharm el Sheikh – An Unforgettable Summer, by Ugo Fabrizio Giordani.

It is going a little better on the television front: from 2010 to today we have seen Laura Torrisi in fiction films such as Il Peccato e la Vergogna, The honor and the respect, The Three Roses of Eve 4, Sacrifice of Love and Fury – The Wind of Hope. Also on the small screen we also count the participation in the two TV films with Enzo Salvi and Maurizio Battista Din Don – A Parish in Two and Din Don – The Return. Recently, moreover, Torrisi also has participated as a competitor to Friends Celebrities.