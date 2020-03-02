Laura León causes sensation when interpreting 'Tusa' from the EDC (VIDEO)

Share it:

Singer Laura León performed live yesterday at the famous Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), annually celebrated in Mexico City at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome and was surprised to perform 'Tusa' musical success of Karol G and Nicki Minaj.

León, performer of songs like 'Suavecito', 'El Apagón' and 'Dos mujeres, un camino' drove thousands of people crazy when they took the stage of the festival with DJ Leon Leiden to sing their best songs.

Through her official Twitter account, the famous shared that special moment for her and everyone present and thanked the top 40, as well as young Leiden for the invitation to the big stage full of light, music and pyrotechnics.

Thanks to @ los40mx for a night full of magic and a hug to all that wonderful audience that gave me all their love beautiful treasures thanks also to my adored life @LeonLeidenMusic for singing with me #TusaConLauraLeon we are amazing! ", He wrote in the publication.

This moment was also very special for the attendees of the great festival, since the performer is one of the most famous and iconic women in the Mexican music industry, so they did not miss the opportunity to record each of their presentations.

Without a doubt, this will be a moment for the history of this incredible annual festival that brings together people from all over the world to celebrate electronic music and liberation.

In this event lasting three days in a row, there were also great DJs such as Diplo, Zedd, Don Diablo, Deorro, Yellow Claw and the young Sinaloense Armi Diamonds for the second consecutive year.