Laura G and the time she assaulted a comedian on her show

The television host Laura G behaved disrespectfully some time ago, in front of the journalist Alex Kaffie, he tells it himself. He knows that in his presence Laura G threw some keys in his face and almost made one day cry to Héctor Ramírez, interpreter of Rosa Concha.

Álex Kaffie comments on his YouTube program Sin Lisonja, that he watched when Laura G was rude to Héctor Ramírez, Rosa Concha, one day that the three were in the radio space of Laura G.

Kaffie recounts that some time ago, Laura G invited him to her radio show ¿Qué crees ?, where Rosa Concha participated as well, and when they began to give their views on a subject, Laura G was exalted.

It happened in front of me! Laura did not agree with Rosa Concha's opinion and threw some keys in her snout. There was little left for tears to come (Rosa Concha). "

According to Kaffie's point of view, Laura G did not think that Rosa Concha contradicted her in what she was currently thinking about on the air.

Days ago, Gomita told an interview with journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante that he was subjected to mistreatment by Laura G and Cecilia Galliano, when they worked together on the Sabadazo television program.

Gomita related that Laura G gave her a microfonazo in the mouth, and she complained, to which Laura said it had been unintentionally.

Regarding the latter, Laura G mentioned in the program Venga la Alegría that she never did anything with the intention of offending or hurting Gomita and apologizes; He also invited her to the program to go and talk and give each other a hug.