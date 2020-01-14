Laura Flores better than Maribel Guard with body in bikini

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Laura Flores took her thousands of followers out of breath on her personal Instagram account and humiliated Maribel Guardia herself by demonstrating that she does have a marked abdomen, making it clear that she does not use Photoshop to look spectacular on camera.

It turns out that Laura uploaded a photo where she appears in a bikini showing the body of a woman in her twenties, so she received thousands of likes, in addition to comments of all kinds where they let her know that she looks very well and without the need to resort to the scalpel like others celebrity celebrities.

"Thank you for enjoying yourself, you are a beauty", "You are still as beautiful as always laurite", "Beauty becomes beauty", the users write to the blonde woman who has always stayed away from the controversy.

At 56, Flores has shown that she can look like a whole model, so she is about to unseat her colleague from Costa Rica and for many considered the sexiest grandmother on the small screen.

Remember that both women have an extensive track record on the small screen due to the countless soap operas they have performed alongside several celebrities.

It is worth mentioning that Laura is doing divertos projects and is about to marry Matthew Flannery, with whom she has a perfect relationship for a while, so the beautiful actress is a faithful believer in love.

Meanwhile Maribel has been married to Marco Chacón for several years, who has been with her at all times of her life becoming a formidable marriage.