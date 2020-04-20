Laura Bozzo will perform live next to Lizbeth Rodríguez tonight

Share it:

Laura Bozzo recently showed all her support for the influencer Lizbeth Rodríguez, who sparked great controversy when she discovered alleged infidelities by Juan de Dios Pantoja towards Kimberly Loaiza, one of them with a man.

The Peruvian presenter, through her official Twitter account, shared that she will do a live with Lizbeth: "Tonight at 9 o'clock in Mexico City I will be with @Soylizbethmx on Instagram live giving my opinion on the case of @Juandedioss_p and @KimberlyLoaiza_ I don't know what they lose ".

I wanted to announce that I cannot miss today at nine o'clock in Mexico City time, the Instagram live that I will do with Lizbeth Rodríguez, I will give my opinion, what should a woman do who finds out that her husband is cheating on her, "she commented in the video.

It is worth mentioning that Lizbeth Rodríguez sparked great controversy by accusing Juan de Dios Pantoja of allegedly cheating on Kimberly Loaiza with Kevin Achutegui, the photographer of the influencers, something that has not been proven.

However, what was verified was the infidelity of the influencer with another woman, since some intimate videos of the young man with a woman were leaked.