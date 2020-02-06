Laura Bozzo walks away from TV to become youtuber

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who has everyone impacted by her recent news on social networks is Laura Bozzo, who has just confirmed that her YouTube channel is about to start, making it clear that she also joins the world of youtubers.

"The wait is finally over because they know that today we started recording for our YouTube channel, here we have Ana and Victoria already preparing everything that is coming, they say everything, miserable, abusive, crazy good yes yes I am crazy, but the real Laura will just meet her "Bozzo said through Twitter.

Meanwhile, fans of the Mexican nationalized woman a couple of years ago congratulated her on her delivery and everything she has done on Mexican television, because they consider her work to be good since she arrived in Mexico.

Very soon my new YouTube channel you can subscribe and watch totally different content you will know me without censorship and what you want to consult me ​​write me for my section Laura Dime ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/0kwDOxujfS – Laura Bozzo (@laurabozzo)

February 4, 2020





"Say how they tell you and do what they do to turn off your Light, they will never achieve it. You are a star and like every star you have your own brightness," "Blessings and be a success on YouTube," the cybernauts who wanted See her shine again.

It is worth mentioning that Ninel Conde is another of the celebrities who joined the YouTube project, because she also opened her own channel which has been successful because the grupera wants her fans to know more about her so she will try to interact more with them.

Although at the moment it is in the eye of the hurricane, because the supposed aesthetic arrangements that were made on the face have earned thousands of criticism from Internet users.