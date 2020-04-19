Laura Bozzo shows her support for Lizbeth Rodríguez after scandal

Share it:

After the strong scandal that has been unleashed on social networks by an alleged series of infidelities on the part of the influencer Juan de Dios Pantoja towards his current wife Kimberly Loaiza, uncovered by Lizbeth Rodríguez, the latter has received much hatred.

Because of the criticism, accusations, attacks and acts with a lot of resentment towards Lizbeth, from Badabun, the Peruvian television presenter, Laura Bozzo, shows her all her support through social networks and causes great controversy.

Bozzo joined the drama that has been generated between influencers and in one of the tweets that Liz sends asking that they leave her alone, she sends a forceful message to all those who have been attacking her.

You do not pay attention that I slip and here I am for what you need if they mess with you to prepare – Laura Bozzo (@laurabozzo)

It is worth mentioning that this scandal has grown more and more, since the evidence in which Juan de Dios is unfaithful to Kimberly with another woman has come to light and now it has become clear that Lizbeth has told the truth about his deceits with other women .

However, what is not yet verified is whether the singer has cheated on his daughter's mother with other men, such as Kevin Achutegui, the couple's photographer.