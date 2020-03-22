TV Shows

Laura Bozzo says coronavirus is the fault of the Chinese government

March 22, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
The journalist Laura Bozzo, originally from Peru and who has been living in Mexico for several years, believes that the coronavirus pandemic is the fault of the Chinese government and lashes out at the president of the Asian country for his late response to the virus.

Laura Bozzo accuses Xi Jinping, President of China, for having reacted too late to the virus; Had he done so in time, thousands of people would not have died, and for this reason he compares him to the politician Adolf Hitler.



It is a horror that the head of government of China, the country where the coronavirus originated, Xi Jinping has waited weeks to communicate to the world what was happening. "

For me it is worse than Hitler for his cause thousands are dying, history will judge him ”, writes Bozzo on Twitter.



According to a report by the Mexican Ministry of Health, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has killed 11,184 people and 266,073 positive cases have been registered so far in 182 countries.

From the point of view of the so-called Miss Laura, the Chinese government has made an unforgivable mistake.

The Chinese government should be condemned for the crime of humanity, the entire planet will pass the bill and isolate it unless that criminal politburo comes out of power and calls elections. "

Throughout her career as a journalist, Laura Bozzo has been the owner of programs such as Laura in America, Laura, Intimidades, Las Mujeres con la Palabra and Laura en Acción.

