Launch of MHW Iceborne on PC: tripled users, but there are performance problems

The launch of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC just two days ago proved to be a success, at least from the numerical point of view: the substantial expansion has brought many users back to the game, and in recent days a peak of 231,829 connected players, three times that recorded in December.

Not all that glitters is gold, however. As of this writing, 60% of the reviews left by players on the Steam page are negative. Most complain performance problems related to CPU intensive use, which in some cases even reaches 100%. It is common opinion that this criticality is caused by the anti-cheating system implemented, constantly active to scan files and verify their legitimacy. As if that were not enough, in some cases the loss of bailouts seems to have occurred.

Capcom, for its part, has made it known that it is aware of the situation and that she has already gone to work to find a solution. All players who are experiencing problems, in the meantime, are welcome to contact Capcom support.

How is your gaming experience turning out? If you are curious to know more details about the expansion, we invite you to read our review of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for PC.