Launch a free Hogwarts escape room

Quarantine is something new for all of us. Having to stay at home by obligation, without being able to leave, without being able to have contact with the outside world except for sporadic visits to the supermarket or video calls with our best friends, can be overwhelming. Thanks we have Netflix, Amazon, Disney +… and that entertains us most of the time. But what if we have had enough of watching series and want something different? We have the solution! Well it really does Sydney Krawiec, a librarian from Pittsburgh, United States.

Sydney has created an escape room based on the Harry Potter universe, and located in the Hogwarts College of Witchcraft and Wizardry: 'Hogwarts Digital Escape Room'. In the game, you are a freshman. You have just been chosen in the house of your dreams and you have just had dinner with your new classmates. And, when you go up to your common room, your Prefect says that you are going to play a very common game among Muggles: an escape room. Then they close the door and leave you trapped. You have to leave the room without using magic.

And so the adventure begins, in which you will have to use your wits to win the game. You can do it both individually and in groups, even compete against your friends. Of course, it is recommended that you do it on a computer for convenience. So, are you ready for the ultimate escape room? Do you have what it takes to win … without using a drop of magic?