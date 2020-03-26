Laughing is necessary and with this Gollum montage you will

Share it:

Times are hard but the laughter It has always been a good ally for the Psyche. Not only has it been shown to be a good component antidepressant and antistress natural, it also helps regulate blood pressure, is a good anti-inflammatory and even moves 400 muscles with each laugh. Laughing is good for your health, and now more than ever. In this confinement necessary to fight against the expansion of COVID-19 the social networks They are being the best ally to enjoy a moment of a well-deserved and necessary moment of escape.

Based memes, home videos showing characters who go out to try to get hold of the valuable toilet paper dressed as superheroes and montages like the one we bring you below we can laugh at a situation that, although it is not at all funny, helps us to be more optimistic in our day to day. Because even his own Gollum has something fun to say about it.

This fun mounting shared on Instagram has taken one of the most mythical scenes from 'The Lord of the Rings', the conversation between Gollum and Smeagol where the first tries to convince the second of the need to steal the ring to Frodo, to pose with humor what we all have in mind: how long will the quarantine'? Come on, give it to play and help your health: