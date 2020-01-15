Laugh Tale. Here's what Gol D. Roger did when he discovered the One Piece

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Seeing the latest events of the manga by one piece It is common opinion for most to consider the arch of Wano as the most beautiful that Oda has ever written. And not only for the fights and the events that concern the straw hat crew, but above all for the journey we are making with Oden.

Because if in the present day things get more and more interesting with Kaido and the samurai, the past is the true protagonist of this arch. Much unresolved mysteries have been revealed and in the last chapters we also had the opportunity to take a look at part of the adventures of Gol D. Roger: those of the last years of his pirate life.

We have seen in the last chapter released, how Oden he decides to join Roger 's crew when he discovers that his life is coming to an end. During this adventure they manage to find all the Road Poignee Griffe, until you reach the treasure left by Joy Boy.

In chapter 967 we also witness the meeting that took place between Roger and a young Neptune who has recently become King. Here he learns of the prophecies that circulate among fish men, such as the one that speaks of Poseidon, an ancient weapon that would be reborn in the figure of Shirahoshi, princess and daughter of Neptune. Having read the Poignee Griffe on the island, the crew finally sets sail.

It moves from island to island, until it reaches its final destination. The bay that no one had ever reached and where the one piece. Here Oden tells us that the first thing Roger did when he found the treasure was to laugh. He laughed loud enough to involve his whole crew, so they gave that place the name "Laugh Tale"He also tells us that at the end of that trip they discovered all the truths about the world, about "dark century" on the truth of the D in the name, on Ancestral weapons.

Have you read the last chapter? What do you think of these latest revelations? Let us know below in the comments.

Once you reach One Piece, can Luffy really call himself Pirate King?

Here is an action figure of Nami.