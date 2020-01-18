Latios and Latias return in Pokémon GO Special Raids

Share it:

Good news for aspiring coaches from Pokémon GO, especially for those who are not a player from the very first hour, given that two Pokémon that have been missing for some time since their last appearance are about to return to the Special Raids of Niantic.

It's about Latios and Latias, the Aeon Pokémon, who will return in the new weekend of Special Raidsin fact, next week. So it will be possible to capture the two in the period from 24 January to 27 January at 22:00. To enthrall all the coaches even more, the fact that their shiny versions will also arrive.

Meanwhile, Pokémon GO will take place this week Community Day of January, which is dedicated to Piplup (by the way, Piplup's new special move in Pokémon GO has also been revealed), so as usual, in the game there are several activities to do.

Going back to the two Aeon Pokémon, if you want to better prepare to face them, on our site you will find the guide to catch Latios and Latias, including the poKèmon and the suggested moves to fight it. What do you think of the return of the two Pokémon? They are already present in yours Pokédex or are you waiting for the next weekend to try and catch them?