Last Show, Marianico el Corto Series Trailer

"Michelangelo is convinced that the character who made him a celebrity in the 90s, Marianico el Corto, is dead. Now you just want to make a surreal film like those of your admired Luis Buñuel" It seems that not only Teruel is willing to give us joy this year. With such a synopsis, who wouldn't think about moving to Aragon to see how the story continues?

‘The last show’Is the first fiction produced by Aragon TV and it seems that they have started strong. The series, which stars in the mythical Michelangelo Tirado (Marianico the Short), known for his participation in ‘Don't laugh, which is worse’,‘What do we bet?’,‘Hi Raffaella!’And different television specials, is a creation of Alex Rodrigo, director of different chapters of ‘Vis a vis’,‘Paper house’Or‘The jetty’, And that he has directed alongside Carlos Val (‘Bestefreunde’, ‘Planet 5000’).

With Luisa Gavasa, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Miranda, José Luis Esteban, Pablo Lizards and the illiterate Mr. Barragan closing his cast, it's hard to wait on ‘The last show’A new slap of the comedy homeland to reality (homeland too) as were great genius of the likes of‘What happened to Jorge Sanz?’(David Trueba),‘The end of comedy’(Ignatius Farray, Miguel Esteban, Raúl Navarro) or‘look what you have done’(Berto Romero, Rafael Barceló, Enric Pardo).

Aragón TV will release ‘The last show’On February 20 at 9:35 p.m., we must be attentive to the reception. Juan Muñoz, heat up.