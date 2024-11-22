Last-Minute Senate Deal Reshapes Biden’s Judicial Legacy as Trump Era Looms

In a dramatic late-night development on Capitol Hill, Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached a crucial agreement that will significantly impact President Biden’s judicial legacy while setting the stage for President-elect Trump’s return to power.

The deal, struck around midnight on Wednesday, represents a balancing act between the current administration’s push to confirm judges and the incoming administration’s future judicial priorities.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer found himself navigating treacherous political waters as he sought to maximize Biden’s judicial appointments before Republicans take control of the chamber in January. The agreement came after Republicans, led by incoming Senate Republican Leader John Thune, employed tactical delays that forced several late-night sessions.

The deal’s key points reveal both Democratic gains and concessions:

Democrats secured expedited consideration of seven district court judges immediately after Thanksgiving

Six additional district judge nominations will be placed on the Senate’s executive calendar for possible December votes

Four significant appellate court nominations were withdrawn from consideration

Perhaps most notably, the agreement means four crucial appellate court vacancies will likely be available for Trump to fill during his second term. Adeel Abdullah Mangi, who would have made history as the first Muslim American federal appellate court judge, was among the withdrawn nominations.

The current scorecard shows Biden’s judicial confirmations at 221, approaching but still shy of Trump’s first-term total of 234 confirmed judges. This numbers game has increased significance as both parties recognize the long-lasting impact of lifetime judicial appointments.

Progressive groups have expressed intense disappointment with the compromise. Lena Zwarensteyn, an advisor at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, called the deal “unacceptable,” while former Democratic senator Russ Feingold, now leading the American Constitution Society, described it as “extremely frustrating.”

The agreement emerged from intense negotiations, with Republican Senators Mike Lee and Eric Schmitt playing critical roles in crafting the final deal. While Republicans maintain their right to oppose Biden’s remaining judicial picks, they’ve agreed not to use procedural tactics to delay votes on the agreed-upon district court nominations.

Looking ahead, this deal effectively sets up a judicial transition period. Democrats will use their remaining weeks of Senate control to confirm as many district court judges as possible. At the same time, Republicans have successfully preserved several influential appellate court seats for the incoming Trump administration.

Schumer defended the compromise on the Senate floor, calling judicial confirmations “a basic responsibility of the Senate.” However, the deal highlights the complex political calculations at play as power shifts in Washington, with both parties trying to maximize their influence over the federal judiciary.

This agreement marks a significant moment in Biden’s judicial legacy. While falling short of some Democrats’ hopes for a final confirmation sprint, it nevertheless ensures additional lifetime appointments to the federal bench while acknowledging the political realities of the transition period ahead.

As Congress prepares for its post-Thanksgiving session, all eyes will be on these final judicial confirmation votes – each potentially tipping the balance closer to or further from Trump’s first-term confirmation total while shaping the federal judiciary for decades.